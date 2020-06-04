Positivity When We Need It: Brandon Burlsworth Camp Goes Virtual

HARRISON, Ark. — In its 21st year, the Brandon Burlsworth Football Camp isn’t letting coronavirus stop a tradition.

The camp that honors the former Razorback, known by many as the best college football walk-on of all time, is running its camp online as instructors teach athletes techniques and life lessons on Facebook and YouTube.

Nick Walters visits with Brandon’s brother, Marty, to hear how the virtual camp came to happen, how Netflix releasing ‘Greater’ helped spread Burlsworth’s message, and why the camp’s positivity is what the world needs amidst widespread protesting.