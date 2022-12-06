FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. has been named to the College Football News Freshmen All-America team.

Paul had just one start this season, but finished sixth on the team with 50 tackles. The redshirt freshman had 31 solo tackles, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered.

Paul started the Missouri game and will start the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The redshirt freshman played in four games in 2021. In the four games, he had one tackle and 0.5 for loss.

Paul signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2021 out of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County. He chose the Razorbacks after originally being committed to Nebraska. He was a three-star prospect.

Paul and the Razorbacks face the Jayhawks in the bowl game that kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.