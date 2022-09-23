DALLAS — Redshirt freshman Chris “Pooh” Paul is fifth on the team with tackles despite playing with Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

Paul, a redshirt freshman, has 12 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery he returned for an apparent touchdown against South Carolina, but the officials ruled his knee was down when he scooped up the loose football.

“It was a touchdown, man,” Paul said. “I’m going to go touchdown. The refs had the last say-so, and I couldn’t argue with him. It was a great game.”

Now Paul is preparing for Texas A&M and knows it will be a battle.’

“This game right here is going to start SEC play in the West, man,” Paul said. “This is one of our top opponents other than Alabama … But we don’t worry about teams we’re playing next. We just take it week by week. So with Texas A&M, a powerhouse team like that that’s been doing a great job, we just have to keep our minds on track. Stay in our playbooks, study the film even harder than what we’ve been doing the past three weeks and keeping guys contained. Play our brand of football.”

LSU made a change from Haynes King to Max Johnson at quarterback for the Miami game. Paul is aware of what Johnson brings to the field.

“Even with the quarterback change, like I said that’s a great team,” Paul said. “They’re well coached. Coach Jimbo Fisher has done a great job with his program. Like I said we just go out there and play our brand of football. We don’t look at anything else. We’re just taking it day by day, staying in the film room heavy. That’s a big emphasis on that, staying in it heavy. Especially with a great quarterback like that who can sling it like he can. We just have to go out there with the right mindset to attack this game.”

Paul said Sam Pittman has talked to the team about the importance of this game and rivalry.

“Yeah even if Coach Pittman didn’t say it, you can just feel the aroma from the fans, like this is a huge game. In their mind, this is almost compared to the Super Bowl, you know,” Paul said. “So just walking around Fayetteville going to classes and things like that when they know you’re a football player, they (say), ‘Hey, Texas A&M coming up, Texas A&M.’ Even last year with Texas, they just keep bringing it up like, ‘We have to beeat them. We have to.’ So like I said, we just keep our mind straight, and we just play our brand of football.”

The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN Saturday night from AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play.