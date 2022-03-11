FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks are set to open spring drills on Sunday afternoon.

The Hogs are coming off a 9-4 season and expect to be very competitive again in 2022 despite a tougher non-conference schedule. Pittman talked on Thursday about the points of emphasis for the team this spring.

“Yeah, we have several of them,” Pittman said. “Just to tell you, offensively we’ve got to be a better short-yardage team. That’s going to be a big deal with us. On both sides of the ball we’ve got to do better, which we did, but we’ve go to be better on third down. Big emphasis on first down on offense, what we’re doing. I’m trying to do some analytic stuff myself. I don’t know if it’ll work. I don’t know if I’ll ever go for it on my own 18-yard line on fourth down. But I’m at least looking at why and things of that nature. Defensively, we believe we’ve got to put more pressure. We believed that last year. On first down we’ve got to get the opposing offense behind the sticks. We did a better job last year than we did the year before. But we’ve got to bring singles a little more, kind of what we were doing in the bowl game and the latter part of last year, where we were blitzing a little more.

“With that we certainly have to be better at corner. But those are some of the things there. Then we’ve got to figure it out, we’ve talked about it, we have to be better on the punt team. I think we did a fine job on the punt team but we had to learn too many lessons. We want to fix that before Georgia blocks a punt on us, and certainly Rice did as well.”

In addition, Pittman talked about some players who appear to be making huge strides based on their offseason workouts.

“On the D-line I think we’ll see some good things by Cam Ball,” Pittman said. “Certainly we didn’t see him last year. I like the way Eric Gregory is moving right now. Just talking about the D-line, those two guys. I think we’ll see Eric Thomas, he looks good. He’s running well. I think there are guys there that will help us. (Linebacker) Pooh Paul, his role hopefully it’ll move up. We’re counting on him to. He’s looking well in that group. I’ve already talked about (Jordan) Crook because he’s stood out big time. Hopefully we can get some plays out of him as a true freshman. (Safety Myles) Slusher will have to continue to improve, which he has. Jayden Johnson is another guy. At corner, the guys that look good is Khari Johnson. Hopefully he can… Some guys it takes a little longer than others, but hopefully he’ll continue to improve. I think he will.

“I’ll tell you, on the offensive line, there’s two guys that – at least two guys, well three. Let’s talk about three. Marcus Henderson, we moved him to center and he’s really caught on to that. I think that’s his spot. It was a really good job by Cody (Kennedy). The two guys that have really stood out — now, we know about the other fellas — but Devon Manuel has a lost a lot of weight. Devon Manuel can be a really good player for us. And Ty’Kieast Crawford has changed — changed his body, changed his work ethic, changed everything. So I think he’s going to be a really good player. Cody’s got a really strong, in my opinion, offensive line room over there.

“(Tight end) Trey Knox has gained up to 240 pounds now. I didn’t talk about – I think I did – (RB Rashod) Dubinion. He’s looked really good. And then at wide receiver, we talked about (Jadon) Haselwood. I think (Jaedon) Wilson and (Bryce) Stephens are going to… Ketron Jackson’s look really good. At the quarterback position, we haven’t thrown yet or anything like that, but Malik Hornsby’s come back with much more confidence. Just the way he’s working, he’s gained some weight, so that’s probably it. Little Cam (Little) is doing good and we’ve added Jacob Bates over there in that room. So I think we’ll have battles everywhere. It’s great. It’s why I’m so excited about spring ball because I think we have a lot of legit battles out there and maybe we didn’t have that in the past like we do now.”