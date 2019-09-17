Podojil Named USC Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback freshman Anna Podojil was named Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches (USC) on Tuesday afternoon after scoring a pair of goals in No. 16 Arkansas’ two upset wins over then No. 22 Baylor and No. 1 North Carolina last week. The freshman is the first Hog in program history to be awarded the honor.

Podojil is tied for the team lead in goals (5) and points (13) this season. Her 13 points over the first eight matches puts her in a tie for second in the SEC.

In Arkansas’ match against Baylor, the rookie put a pair of shots on target, finding the back of the net in the open field in the 89th-minute. Podojil and the Hogs snapped the Bears’ 15-match unbeaten streak at home on Thursday.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native then scored Arkansas’ first goal against the Tar Heels in the 63rd-minute of the Razorbacks upset win in Fayetteville on Sunday. Marissa Kinsey split the North Carolina defense to put Podojil through in the open field as she slotted it to the opposite corner with her right foot.

Podojil has outscored Arkansas’ opponents, 5-2, through eight games this season.