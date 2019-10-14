Podojil Named SEC Offensive Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback Soccer’s Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring four goals last week, the conference announced on Monday.

On Oct. 10, the freshman netted a goal against LSU in the 41st-minute as she helped Arkansas down the Tigers by the largest margin since 1997, 4-0. Podojil followed that up with hat trick against Mississippi State on Sunday as the Razorbacks won 6-1.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native is tied for the league lead with 10 goals and has recorded a point in 12 of Arkansas’ 14 matches this season.

Podojil and the Razorbacks will be in action on Friday, Oct. 18 to face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. First kick is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.