FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has been cleared to practice this week and play against BYU on Saturday.

That has put smiles on the faces of his teammates and coach. Jefferson suffered a head injury late against Alabama and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Sam Pittman talked about how Jefferson has looked in the two days of practice this week.

“KJ has really had a good week,” Pittman said. “The two minutes before half yesterday, he did a nice job running the team with that.”

Defensive back Hudson Clark sees a lot of Jefferson at practice and feels he will be a big help to the Hogs on Saturday.

“I think, you can see if people come back from that injury, a head injury, they play a little hesitant,” Clark said. “He’s gotten back in there. He’s making the throws. He’s running the ball. I think it’s going to be a big help and key for us this week.”

Defensive end Jordan Domineck also goes against Jefferson some in practice. He talked about Jefferson’s return.

“It’s a great feeling to see KJ be able to get back in there and make strides and be able to throw the ball well,” Domineck said. “He’s running well. He’s playing really well. And Malik (Hornsby), obviously knowing he’s still out there giving KJ competition. Both of them are fighting for the QB1 spot right now. It’s just nice to know that we have two QBs that are really devoted to the team and willing to put their all onto the field just to be able to lead their side of the ball to victory. Just be able to play, know their assignments. Honestly, it’s great to have both of them back out there, and it’s great to be able to go against that level of competition every day.”

Left tackle Luke Jones is one of the players responsible for protecting Jefferson during the game. He too is pleased to have Jefferson back this week.

“He looks great,” Jones said. “Excited to have him back.”

Wide receiver Bryce Thompson caught two passes for 59 yards on Saturday from Hornsby. He had been a big weapon on special teams returning punts including the 82-yard one that helped defeat Missouri State. He talked about Jefferson’s return.

“Yeah, he looks good,” Thompson said. “Excited to have him back. Confident, ready to go.”

This season, Jefferson has completed 80 of 121 passes for 1,006 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He also has rushed 81 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns.

Arkansas and BYU will kickoff Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.