Pinion-led Morrilton makes state championship by beating Ford-led Magnolia

MORRILTON, Ark. – With a ticket to state waiting to be punched, Morrilton and Magnolia gave us one of the most action-packed, meaningful high school games Arkansas has seen in years.

It’s Morrilton vs Magnolia for the 4A state semifinal, highlighted by a showdown between Razorbacks commit Joseph Pinion and Hogs target Derrian Ford. Magnolia, the top-ranked team in the state, hadn’t lost a game for over two years.

Morrilton came back to win 70-64. Nick Walters has a comprehensive recap of the game, start to finish, and says what’s next for the Devil Dogs.

