Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield One to Watch in Future, Has Eyes on Razorbacks

BENTON — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield is one to watch in the future.

Crutchfield, despite being a freshman, spent the 2020 football season on the varsity with the Pine Bluff Zebras and former Razorback running back Rod Stinson, who is now the head coach at his alma mater.

“I had my ups and downs, but my head was on straight and this is a little more intense on that level,” Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield, 6-2 1/2, 170, talked about what it’s like to play for Stinson.

“He’s a really good coach,” Crutchfield said. “He pushes you to go everyday all day.”

Crutchfield will likely be recruited by the colleges as a wide receiver, but he also plays defensive back in high school as well as for his 7-on-7 team that was participating in the Arkansas Elite 100 play on Sunday.

“This is my first year of playing DB,” Crutchfield said.

Like all the athletes on Sunday, Crutchfield feels the 7-on-7 is a big benefit to him.

“It helps me get better and keep my head on (straight),” Crutchfield said.

As far as unlimited potential at wide receiver, Crutchfield talked about his strengths at that position and an area he needs to improve.

“My hands are 100 percent,” Crutchfield said with wide smile. “Route running, I’ve got to get better at that. I’ve got more work to do.”

As far as the future and when it comes to pick a college, Crutchfield has one in mind.

“Really, I like the Arkansas Razorbacks,” Crutchfield said.

What would it mean to get an offer from them?

“It would mean the world,” Crutchfield said.

The Arkansas coaches such as Kenny Guiton will get a chance to look at Crutchfield this summer.

“Yes sir I’m going to about four or five camps this summer and one of them will be Arkansas,” Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield is impressed with Kendal Briles’ offense and obviously wide receiver Treylon Burks.

“It’s pretty good (offense),” Crutchfield said. “Treylon Burks. I know him somewhat. He’s got excellent route running and excellent hands.”

In addition to the football camps, Crutchfield has a busy summer planned.

“I play travel basketball,” Crutchfield said. “It helps keep me in shape.”

Crutchfield helped the Zebras to a 4-4 mark in 2020.