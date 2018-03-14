Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Silver Alert for missing Pine Bluff man
Top Stories
One dead after pedestrian accident near Batesville
Man dies after stabbing in Little Rock Friday night, one person arrested
Sheriff: House raid uncovers chop shop, drugs and guns
Viewers across the country deprived of critical local emergency news, holiday specials, news and upcoming Team USA Women’s World Cup final match following AT&T/DIRECTV’S removal of Nexstar local TV stations in 97 markets
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
2
of
/
2
Pig Trail Nation Uncut
“We Had All The Confidence In Connor” – Froholdt, Agim, Watts Uncut Post Game
“We’re Not Going To Change The Formula” – Chad Morris Uncut Post Game
“Ty Is A True Competitor, He Will Never Back Down From A Challenge – Hjalte Froholdt Uncut Post
“I’m Grateful For The Opportunity” – CJ O’Grady and Dre Greenlaw Alabama Post Game
“It’s A 6 Game Season And We’re Going To Focus On Us” – Chad Morris Uncut Post Game
More Pig Trail Nation Uncut Headlines
Chavis Breaks Down Auburn, Tackling and Not Letting Doubt Creep In
“We Are Going To Go Back And Take A Long Look In The Mirror” – Chad Morris Uncut Post Game
Razorbacks Speak Following Third Practice of Fall Camp
2018 SEC Football Media Days Uncut/Hjalte Froholdt Part 2 (Arkansas Only Breakout Session)
2018 SEC Media Days/Santos Ramirez Uncut (Arkansas Media Only Break Out Session)
Watch: Mike Anderson Updates Two New Hogs, Golf Tourney and More
Hogs Finish Home Schedule With Fourth SEC Series Sweep
Razorbacks Continue Progression Through 10 Spring Practices
Butler Preps for Arkansas with Practice in Detroit on Thursday
Arkansas Uses Big Innings To Rout Texas