Pig Trail Nation pregame show

FAYETTEVILLE -- Feleipe Franks helped get Florida back to among the best teams in the SEC East and now he's working his magic at Arkansas as well.

When due to COVID, all schools in the conference went to an all-SEC schedule it was easy for most to predict Arkansas would go 0-10. After all, the Razorbacks hadn't won an SEC game since 2017 when they went 1-7. They were 0-8 in the SEC in 2018 and 2019. Instead, Arkansas is 3-3 (only a blown call at Auburn away from being 4-2) heading into tonight's game in The Swamp. Franks is one of the reasons for Arkansas' success, but he declined to compare the situation at the two schools.