Pig Trail Nation Gameday Show – Portland State

The Arkansas Razorbacks are opening up the 2019 season at home against Portland State today. The Pig Trail Nation team as well as KOIN sports reporter A.J. McCord take a look at the match-up and we get to know Hogs starting QB Ben Hicks.

Also find out what DJ Williams thinks about Hicks and fellow quarterback Nick Starkel in his weekly breakdown segment.

Today’s opener will be the first on the new grass surface inside Razorback Stadium. Mike Irwin takes a look at the grass and Alyssa Orange has more with Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek about all the new changes inside and outside the stadium.

Our Tera Talmadge has some fun with the field goal team as snapper Jordan Silver, holder Jack Lindsey and kicker Connor Limpert teach her how to do all three specialties in her “Tera Tries It” segment.

In our weekly Snout Out segment we catch up with Arkansas Alumni Association Executive Director Brandy Cox Jackson to discuss all the new things with the Alumni Association including a Life Member’s Lounge on gameday.

Back to the new things outside Razorback Stadium, the biggest being HogTown. Tera caught up with Associate AD Elvis Moya inside HogTown to talk about all the fun things inside this new venue.

What do Mike Irwin, DJ Williams and Drew Amman think about today’s game with the Vikings? Find out in the Gameday analysis segment.

Finally the PTN team makes their score predictions for today’s game. Who will be the closest and take week one in our score prediction contest.