Arkansas is set for the season finale on the gridiron with the Missouri Tigers on Friday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. met with the media on Monday to preview the Battle Line Rivalry game.

Alyssa Orange and Mike Irwin break down today’s presser and also preview tonight’s first road game for Eric Musselman and the Hoop Hogs. Hear their thoughts on the Hogs and Georgia Tech in our daily PTN Report.