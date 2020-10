Photos: Arkansas Beats Ole Miss on Homecoming

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ole Miss' offense got all the headlines entering the game, but it was Arkansas' defense that found a way to create problems for quarterback Matt Corral in a 33-21 victory with the Hogs getting seven turnovers.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was all smiles after the victory. Except for a blown call by the SEC officials last week at Auburn, Arkansas would be 3-1 right now. Instead they are 2-2. Pittman was asked about Barry Odom, Arkansas' defensive coordinator, following the game.