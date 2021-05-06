Philadelphia 76ers waive Mason Jones

Arkansas guard Mason Jones (15) pulls up to shoot over Kentucky defenders Nick Richards (4) and Ashton Hagans (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Thursday that they have waived former Razorback Mason Jones, who appeared in six games for the Sixers this season.

During his short time with in Philadelphia, Jones averaged 2.7 points and just under five minutes of action. The 22-year-old rookie signed a two-way contract with the 76ers in late March.

Jones started the season with the Houston Rockets, appearing in 26 games and averaging nearly 12 minutes, 5.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The former Razorback standout played two seasons at Arkansas, scoring 1,146 points, which ranks 28th all-time in program history. He was a consensus first team All-SEC selection both by the Associated Press and the conference coaches, as well as the Co-SEC Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.