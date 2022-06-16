FAYETTEVILLE — Phil Steele is seemingly very impressed with Arkansas’ talent this season with three Hogs being named All-America and seven on the All-SEC teams.

Safety Jalen Catalon is a first-team All-America. Talented linebacker Bumper Pool is a second-team All-America and center Ricky Stromberg is fourth-team All-America. Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and expected to be among the better SEC teams again this fall.

Catalon, Pool and Stromberg were named first-team All-SEC members. Kicker Cam Little is third-team All-SEC. Offensive guard Beaux Limmer, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols all were named fourth-team All-SEC. Oddly enough, quarterback KJ Jefferson wasn’t among the Hogs honored.

Catalon was limited to six games in 2021. Catalon still managed to finish with 46 tackles, including 22 solo. He also had 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

Pool topped the Razorbacks tackle charts with 125, including 45 solo. He had 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries. He and Catalon both opted to return to Arkansas instead of entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Nichols finished with 21 tackles, including six solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

At Oklahoma in 2021, Haselwood caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Sooners in receptions and touchdown catches. He’s expected to help replace Treylon Burks this fall.

Little had a very successful freshman season. He was 20 of 24 on field goals with one miss from 30-39, another from 40-49 and then was 1 of 3 on 50 or longer field goals. His longest successful field goal was 51 yards. Little was perfect on 46 point after touchdowns.

Stromberg anchored Arkansas’ offensive line, starting a career-high 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing, averaging 227.8 yards per game. Limmer started 10 games at right guard and was one of the reasons for Arkansas’ successful rushing game.