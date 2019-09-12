PFF Recognizes Kamren Curl’s Play in Secondary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior safety Kamren Curl has had two good showings this season and on Thursday was once again recognized by Pro Football Focus for his play.

PFF mentioned that Curl has a forced fumble, interception, five defensive stops and graded 80-percent in coverage.

Kamren Curl has been a bright spot on the Arkansas defense so far this season. pic.twitter.com/1BO23a0WC8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 12, 2019

Curl forced and then returned an Octavious Cooley fumble 69-yards for a touchdown with 13:31 remaining in the game on Saturday night in Oxford. The touchdown pulled the Hogs to within 17-10.

Curl finished the Ole Miss game with eight tackles and the forced and recovered fumble.

In the season opening 20-13 victory over Portland State, Curl had five tackles, two for loss, a pair of sacks and an interception he returned 29 yards.

On the season, Curl has 13 tackles, including 10 solo, two for loss, a pair of sacks, one forced and recovered fumble, a defensive touchdown and an interception.

Curl has now played in 25 games at Arkansas with 24 starts. He has 108 tackles, including 69 solo, two for loss, a pair of sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, fumble recovery, an interception, one quarterback hurry and 13 pass breakups.

Arkansas will be at home on Saturday to play host to Colorado State at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.