PFF Recognizes Arkansas Trio Including Ty Clary Nationally

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ 55-34 victory over Colorado State has helped gain some Razorbacks recognition from Pro Football Focus.

Junior center Ty Clary has been named the center on the National Team of the Week. In addition, senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady and junior running back Rakeem Boyd joined Clary on the SEC Team of the Week.

On Monday, Chad Morris had high praise for Clary and his play this past Saturday.

“Ty Clary played the best game I’ve seen him play since he’s been here,” Morris said. “He continues to improve. This is something that just happened during the last .. fall camp. This is a young man that has made a commitment and has dedicated himself through the course of winter conditioning and into spring ball. And he continues to improve and be a leader in that offensive line room. It’s great to see that.”

Morris explained in detail what Clary is doing to make himself a better player and leader. Morris cited an example of Clary’s leadership as well.

“I thought that last winter as we visited with our players, and Coach (Dustin) Fry visited [with Ty], it was just time,” Morris said. “I think it was a combination of a lot of things, I really do. Maturing. He’s got a lot of snaps underneath his belt. I think he realizes he’s got to mature more. He’s got to grow his knowledge of the game. I think that’s helped him.

“I think the way that he’s trained as far as in the weight room, and just the seriousness. All that comes back to just being a more mature player. And his leadership. I saw it in the summer in the weight room with him getting on guys and encouraging guys. Then all of a sudden you started seeing guys listening to him. I think the way you guys to listen to you is you’ve got to go perform on the field. And I think he’s doing that. So I think a lot of things added up to where he is today. He’s playing very well for us.”

Joe Craddock, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, also chimed in on Clary and his play.

“Yeah, I always refer back to the program when we came here and we worked with our leaders and he was one of the guys we put in front of the guys and said we need this guy to really become a leader,” Craddock said. “You see, I think it was the third or fourth play of the game you see one of our guys kind of screwed up the pass protection and Ty went over there and jumped him pretty good. It’s starting to mean more to Ty. I think he’s really talking a leadership role and doing a really good job of bringing other guys along and being a communicator and letting everybody know the calls that we’re in and doing a really good job of picking it up.”

O’Grady finished the game with three catches for 74 yards including a 62-yard touchdown catch where he shed tackles from several Colorado State defenders. Craddock talked about his thoughts on O’Grady’s catch and run as the Rams were trying to strip the ball from him.

“I was telling him to go down,” Craddock said. “I was, ‘Go down! Go down! Go down!’ I saw them stripping out the ball, but that’s just a really good play by him. It was an unbelievable effort play by him to keep his feet and be able to hold onto the football with all of them trying to rip it out. I said it on the headset, it was just a big-time play in a big-time game by a big-time player. That is what it’s all about.”

Cheyenne O'Grady with some SERIOUS YAC on this play. 😳



Boyd rushed 20 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He had touchdown runs of 59- and 4-yards. Following the game Boyd was quick to credit quarterback Nick Starkel and the offensive line for the success of the running game.

“I thought the offense ran well,” Boyd said. “I thought Nick passing the ball opened it up for me running the ball as well. The offense was crisp today. There was a few things we have to work on, but just finish.

“Up front they did a great job and we just made adjustments. Just finding the ball.”

Arkansas will host San Jose State on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.




