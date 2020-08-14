PFF Ranks Hunter Henry as Highest-Graded Tight End in College Football Since 2014

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry is the highest-graded tight end in college football since 2014 according to Pro Football Focus College.

PFF released the grades on Friday.

Highest-graded tight ends in College Football since 2014:



1. Hunter Henry, Arkansas – 94.5

2. George Kittle, Iowa – 91.4

3. Caleb Wilson, UCLA – 91.0

4. Nick O’Leary, Florida St – 90.2 pic.twitter.com/rW1W6Gy1D8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 14, 2020

Henry had a grade of 94.5 which is considerably ahead of second-place George Kittle from the University of Iowa. Kittle had a grade of 91.4 while UCLA’s Caleb Wilson was 91.0 and Florida State’s Nick O’Leary 90.2.

Henry was named the 2015 Mackey Award winner. He was also a consensus All-American in 2015. The former Pulaski Academy standout played in 38 games at Arkansas with 30 starts. He caught 116 passes for 1,661 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft in the second round with the No. 35-overall pick. He has career stats in the NFL of 136 receptions for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns.