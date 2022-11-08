FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed.

PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.

McAdoo signed with Arkansas last December as a four-star wide receiver. However after several defensive backs were injured McAdoo went to Sam Pittman and asked to move over to the secondary.

McAdoo finished the game with three tackles, an interception, one pass breakup and on special teams he blocked a punt that resulted in a safety.

Pittman and several players had praise for McAdoo’s performance following the game on Saturday.