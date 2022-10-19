BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas fifth-year senior Julian Perico was named the SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after tying for fourth in one of the nation’s elite fields at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Perico posted rounds of 69-68-70 for a 9-under, 54-hole score of 207. His 68 tied a season low but his 4-under in relation to par (par 72) was his best round of the fall. The Lima, Peru, native tallied 17 birdies over 54 holes to rank second in the field while he tied for the field lead with two eagles.

This marked his third top-20 finish in his four fall events and his first top-5 since the spring of 2020.

The seven-team field (42 golfers) featured 12 of the top 50 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Perico tied world #11 Austin Greaser (North Carolina) and defeated world:

– #5 Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford).

– #7 Dylan Menante (North Carolina).

– #10 Michael Vick (Texas).

– #28 and teammate Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Arkansas).

– #30 Barclay Brown (Stanford).

– #31 Christiaan Maas (Texas).

– #37 Palmer Jackson (Notre Dame).

– #41 Frederick Kjettrup (Florida State).

– #42 Bo Jin (Oklahoma State).

– #47 Karl Vilips (Stanford).

This is the first SEC Player of the Week honor for Perico. He was tabbed first team All-SEC in 2020, second team in 2021 and SEC All-Freshman in 2019.