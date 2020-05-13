Perico, Buhl, Gibson Earn SEC Honors

FAYETTEVILLE – Sophomore Julian Perico (first team) and senior William Buhl (second team) were tabbed All-SEC, as voted by the league’s head coaches, and Wil Gibson was named to the SEC Community Service Team, the conference office announced.
Perico is the first Razorback to earn first team All-SEC since 2014 when Sebastian Cappelen – a three-time, first team selection – was honored. Perico and Buhl are the first teammates to be named to the All-SEC team since 2012 when Cappelen and Ethan Tracy were both tabbed first team.
Perico adds to his resume as he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last season and he has earned PING All-Region honors in each of his two seasons. This past year, the Lima, Peru, native set a school record with his season scoring average or 70.38. He had three top-5 finishes, including runner-up at the Carmel Cup. He led the team with 10 rounds in the 60’s with a total of 16 rounds at par or better. Of his 24 rounds, Perico’s score counted a team-best 23 times. He also led the team in being the low Razorback for a round 10 times and being the low Razorback at an event four times. Perico carded a team-best 91 birdies and was the only Razorback to post a double-eagle, holing out from 140 yards with a 50-degree wedge on a 550-yard, par 5 in his final event of the year – the Cabo Collegiate.
Buhl became the 24th Razorback to be selected All-America for his play this past season. He ranked 35th in the final Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, had one win in 2019-20 (defending his Gopher Invitational title), and posted a team-best six top 20 finishes. He additionally led the team with 17 rounds at par or better, including eight rounds in the 60’s. Buhl ended the season with a scoring average of 70.65 – the second-best season average in school history – thanks in part to a third-round scoring average of 69.0. Of his 23 rounds, Buhl’s score counted to the team total 21 times.
Gibson, who redshirted this past season, was recognized for his work as a member of the Razorback Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He additionally participated in the Fearless Food Fight, a collaboration with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield to fight hunger in Arkansas, and City Youth Ministries.
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Davis Thompson, Georgia
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
Trent Phillips, Georgia
John Axelsen, Florida
Ricky Castillo, Florida
Jovan Rebula, Auburn
William Paysse, Texas A&M
Julian Perico, Arkansas
Jamie Wilson, South Carolina
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt
Walker Lee, Texas A&M
Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
Rhys Nevin, Tennessee
Spencer Cross, Tennessee
Andrew Kozan, Auburn
William Buhl, Arkansas
Graysen Huff, Auburn
COACH OF THE YEAR
J.T. Higgins, Texas A&M
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Ricky Castillo, Florida
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
William Paysse, Texas A&M
Ricky Castillo, Florida
Jimmy Lee, Texas A&M
William Moll, Vanderbilt
Alex Vogelsong, Auburn
COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM
Ben Fuller, Alabama
Wil Gibson, Arkansas
Graysen Huff, Auburn
Manny Girona, Florida
David Sikes, Georgia
Jacob Cook, Kentucky
Drew Gonzales, LSU
Charlie Miller, Ole Miss
Griffin Agent, Mississippi State
Tommy Boone, Missouri
Jack Parrott, South Carolina
Spencer Cross, Tennessee
Reese Ramsey, Texas A&M
Michael Shears, Vanderbilt
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Golf, follow @RazorbackMGolf on Twitter.