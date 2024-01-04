FAYETTEVILLE — Former Mississippi State offensive tackle Percy Lewis wrapped up his official visit to Arkansas on Thursday.

Lewis, 6-8, 350, spent two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring to Mississippi State the past two years. He played in 25 games in Starkville before opting for the transfer portal. Following the visit to Arkansas, Lewis talked about how it went for him.

“I really like it, man,” Lewis said. “I came on campus, the coaches were talking to me pretty good. I’m just ready to work now, man. I’m just ready for the season to start.”

Lewis had planned on visiting other schools, but it seems he might pledge the Hogs instead though at least one other visit seems likely.

“I might,” Lewis said of making a commitment to Arkansas. “I like it. Just taking everything in, what they’re telling me, and weighing my options. But I really like it.”

Lewis talked about the one other visit he seems likely to take.

“I’m supposed to be going to Ole Miss tomorrow — yeah, Friday,” Lewis said. “I might take a few more visits this weekend, I don’t know yet. I might just go on and close it up Saturday.”

Lewis played high school football at McAdams (Miss.) High School so a chance to stay in the SEC may prove big for him.

“It means a lot, man,” Lewis said. “It means a lot. SEC is the hardest ball in college right now. I was going to go Pac-12, but I said nah, I better just go ahead and stay in the SEC. It would’ve been a big difference, though, but I the best thing for me to do is stay in the SEC than the Pac-12.”

At 350 pounds, Lewis had a simple answer when asked what was the highlight of the Arkansas visit?

“The food,” Lewis said. “The food was the highlight. I like the food. I love to eat. You cook a steak for me and cook it right, I’ll do something to that steak.”

Lewis is very impressed with Arkansas’ new hire on the offensive line Eric Mateos.

“He’s good,” Lewis said. “We’ve been communicating lately. He’s ready for me to come up here, get right, get to grinding. He’s ready to see me improve. I’ve got a few things to polish up, and I feel like he’s going to be the guy to get me right.”

Arkansas currently has nine recruits signed from the transfer portal including three offensive linemen.