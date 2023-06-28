WHITE HALL, Ark. – Arkansas Razorback and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett is being remembered after his death in an apparent drowning in Destin, Florida.

Though most people knew Mallett as a pro athlete, in White Hall he was known as Coach. Though Mallett was preparing for only his second year as head football coach, he quickly left an impact on and off the field.

“Even though he was a professional athlete, a great Arkansas Razorback, Ryan Mallett had become a White Hall Bulldog,” Scott Ray shared.

Ray is a board member for the White Hall School District who became friends with Mallett since he took the job. Ray said when he first met Mallett, his goals as a coach impressed him.

“He said, ‘I really want to give back to the kids.’ He said, ‘Ever since I was a small person playing football I can remember every coach that ever coached me and I wanna give back to the kids here what I got in my life,’” Ray remembered.

His attitude was not that of an all-star but rather one focused on putting the spotlight on others. More than once, Ray attempted to brand football camps and other White Hall events behind the Ryan Mallett name, but every time Mallet told Ray no.

“Yes, he was famous and brought a lot of attention to our district and to our area, but what we learned very quickly was how humble he was,” WHSD Superintendent Gary Williams said.

Williams and White Hall coaching staff met Wednesday morning not to plan what’s next for the program but to take care of each other and share memories with one leader now gone.

“We came together just to honor Coach Mallett and what he has meant to us here at White Hall, and to our kids and to his coworkers, and the friend that he became,” Williams said.

“My phone has been ringing constantly since yesterday. People are just heartbroken,” Ray said.

The White Hall School District released a statement Wednesday on the loss, focusing on resources for students and staff to deal with grief.

“Our community is grieving the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. The White Hall School District’s top priority is supporting our staff, students, and families after this tragic loss. Within this process, we have reached out to trauma experts within the Arkansas Trauma Resource Initiative for Schools (TRIS) to help us develop a trauma response plan, and we will share information with you as we determine how to proceed. We know that parents know their child best and are often looking for resources to determine if their child needs extra help in processing a loss. We have included resources that provide information on how losing a loved one impacts children (based on their age) and strategies for how parents can help. Even with the best parenting, some children will go on to develop significant changes in their emotions, behaviors, and relationships as a result of losing a loved one. If you believe your child might need additional help, please reach out to us and we will connect you with the TRIS team to explore counseling options. We are devastated by this loss and want to do our very best to support our community.”

White Hall High School football practice is set to start July 10. A football camp for first through sixth graders run by Mallett and Ray was also planned to start July 13.