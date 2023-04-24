FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off an outstanding weekend that saw them add a key recruit for 2023 and four more in the Class of 2024.

Despite picking up five pledges plenty of work remains to be done in both classes. The Hogs are searching the transfer portal for specific needs at this time. They have added 13 transfers, 10 at midterm,

The latest addition is North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms, 6-3, 230.

He entered the transfer portal on March 23. Gumms was a second-team Freshman All-America in 2022. He played in 14 games with six starts. Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns.

So far in the portal, Arkansas has added a quarterback, three wide receivers, tight end and one lineman on offense. Defensively they have added three linemen, one linebacker and three defensive backs.

The key needs remaining are an offensive lineman who can play some center, an interior defensive lineman and two safety types in the secondary. With the few remaining scholarships after meeting those needs would likely go to best available player. A linebacker might be an area of need due to numbers there.

If the Hogs could get a very talented young player at any position who could help in the future they would likely take him. That is what they did with Ty’Kieast Crawford when he left Charlotte. An offensive lineman wasn’t an area of need, but Crawford was too good to pass on. He’s battling for a starting spot now and started in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Arkansas has offered former Bentonville West and Tulsa offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat, 6-3, 307. He played tackle at Tulsa, but could move inside at Arkansas. Several schools have jumped into the mix for him. He played defensive tackle at Choctaw (Okla.) High School before transferring to Bentonville West for senior season. There, he played offensive line.

In high school, the Hogs added Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 170, Mills defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, Aledo (Texas) cornerback Jaden Allen, 5-11, 165, and Birmingham (Ala.) Parker cornerback Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 178, for the Class of 2024.

On offense, Arkansas has pledges from Montgomery (Ala.) St. James quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3, 210, to go with Crutchfield on offense. The other defensive additions are Leeds (Ala.) edge Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250, Batesville (Ala.) South Panola linebacker JuJu Pope, 6-0, 196, and Memphis (Tenn.) University School defensive tackle Dion Stutts, 6-3, 265. Arkansas has a commitment from Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin athlete Noreel White, 6-0, 170, who is a four-star athlete and seems headed for the secondary.

The Hogs are seeking several recruits from outside the state in 2024, but also have offers out inside the state as well.

Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, will make his commitment on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at his high school. Arkansas, Tennessee, Baylor, Texas A&M and South Carolina are still in the mix.

Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham 6-6, 320, on June 23. The finalists are Arkansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

The other offers in Arkansas are to Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, 6-4, 225, Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, and Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey, 6-5, 270. All three are being highly sought by several major colleges.

Arkansas has one commitment for 2025 with quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, on board.