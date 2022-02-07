Seniors Danielle Gibson and Mary Haff have been named preseason All-SEC by the league’s coaches.

Gibson slugged her way through the 2021 season, slashing .355/.408/.721 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs to pick up NFCA Second-Team All-America honors. She also added All-SEC second team and SEC All-Defensive Team accolades to her redshirt junior campaign that helped Arkansas to its first-ever Southeastern Conference title in 2021. The Murrieta, Calif. native led the Razorbacks in hits (61) and doubles (16) with her 15 round trippers matching the fourth-most in a single season in school history.

Haff is coming off a stellar 2021 season earning SEC co-Pitcher of the Year along with NFCA First-Team All-America and All-SEC honors. The redshirt senior from Winter Haven, Fla. had already cemented her name in the Arkansas record books before a record-breaking 2021. She became the first Arkansas pitcher in program history to earn SEC Pitcher of the Year status and the first pitcher at Arkansas to be named first-team All-America by the NFCA. She went 26-7 last season with five saves and a 1.55 ERA over 40 appearances, 25 starts. Her 26 victories and five saves both ranked seventh nationally with those five saves matching the program record.

The preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 21 players to highlight the upcoming season.

The duo has also been named third-team preseason All-America by Softball America.

Arkansas opens the 2022 campaign under Head Coach Courtney Deifel on Thursday against Rutgers in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The No. 8 Razorbacks will also face No. 7 Washington (twice), Memphis and Long Beach State in Mexico before returning home to host No. 25 Wichita State on Thursday, Feb. 17 for the home opener at Bogle Park.