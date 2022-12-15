AURORA, Colo. – On an evening in which the accomplishments of The Bowerman finalists were honored and celebrated during a ceremony at the Gaylord Rockies at the USTFCCCA convention, Florida State’s Trey Cunningham was named the men’s 2022 Bowerman winner.

Razorback Ayden Owens-Delerme produced a remarkable season in his initial year with Arkansas that earned him the recognition of being a Bowerman finalist. Becoming only the fourth person to claim NCAA titles in the heptathlon and decathlon during the same year, Owens-Delerme set numerous records and achievements.

He set a total of four UA school records – heptathlon, twice in the decathlon – and was part of a 4 x 400m relay record that bettered the previous Razorback best dating back to 1985.

Representing Puerto Rico in international competition, which included being the first to represent the nation in a decathlon at the 2022 World Championships, Owens-Delerme also set four national records this season.

In addition to the heptathlon and decathlon, he also bettered the Puerto Rican national record in the 400m when he finished day one of the World Championships with a 45.07 performance that enabled him to be the overall leader with a career best day one score of 4,606 points.

Recognized by the USTFCCCA, Owens-Delerme received the National Field Athlete of the Year honor indoors and outdoors, becoming only the second combined events person to earn the dual accolades since Oregon’s Ashton Eaton (2009, 2010).

In addition, he became the second Razorback to earn both honors in the same season, joining Erick Walder (1994).

Within the decathlon Owens-Delerme established decathlon collegiate best marks all-time in the 100m (10.27) and 400m (46.10).

Combining his performances in each of the running events within a decathlon, Owens-Delerme generated a score of 3,887 points during the decathlon at the Mt. SAC Relays. That tally surpassed the previous collegiate best of 3,815 points by Ashton Eaton in 2010.

Including professional athletes in that category, Owens-Delerme ranks second all-time behind the 3,994 achieved by Eaton from his world record decathlon score of 9,045 points in 2015.