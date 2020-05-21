Breaking News
Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty to charges in college admission scandal

Overstreet Picks Up Another Academic Honor

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE – For the second straight year, Razorback senior golfer Mason Overstreet was voted 2020 Academic All-District® 6 Men’s At-Large Team. Selected by CoSIDA, the honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.

The At-Large team may be the most exclusive in the CoSIDA realm as it features student-athletes from 12 sports including fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming, tennis, volleyball, water polo and wrestling. Only 10 NCAA Division I golfers made the 88-person squad covering eight districts and Overstreet was the only SEC golfer to make the list.

Overstreet will now be eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in mid-June.

Overstreet graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in business finance, posting a 3.89 GPA. The Kingfisher, Okla., native was voted SEC Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second time and is a nominee for the SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship. He has earned SEC Academic Honor Roll four times, has posted a perfect 4.0 five times to earn Chancellor’s List, and has earned Dean’s List (3.75-3.99 GPA) three times (only four career “B’s”).

On the course, Overstreet’s career scoring average of 72.04 ranks second on the school’s all-time list while his 459 career birdies rank third and his 13 eagles tie for first. This past season, he posted a scoring average of 71.46 which ranks seventh on the school’s single-season list. He also has the eighth-best, single-season scoring average in school history (71.52 in 2017-18) and the 16th-best (71.77 in 2018-19). In 2019-20, Overstreet had seven of his 24 rounds in the 60’s, shooting 66 four times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Trending Stories