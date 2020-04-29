Overstreet And Kuykendall Named SEC McWhorter Award Nominees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mason Overstreet (men’s golf) and Tamara Kuykendall (women’s track and field) are the University of Arkansas’ 2020 nominees for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship.
The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes. The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 14 SEC institutions.
The Southeastern Conference will name the 2020 recipients of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship on May 26. The SEC provides the league’s male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.
Highlights of Arkansas’ nominees include:
MASON OVERSTREET, Arkansas, Men’s Golf
Major: Sport Management
- Cumulative GPA of 3.886 in sport management
- 2019 SEC Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District
- SEC Honor Roll in 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17 (First Year)
- In seven semesters, has posted a perfect 4.0 four times to earn Chancellor’s List and earned Dean’s List (3.75-3.99 GPA) three times (only four career “B’s”)
- Career scoring average of 72.04 ranks 2nd on the school’s all-time list
- His 459 career birdies rank third on the school’s career list and his 13 eagles ties for first on the school’s career list
- 2019-20 scoring average of 71.46 ranks seventh on the school’s single-season list … He also has the eighth-best, single-season scoring average in school history (71.52 in 2017-18) and the 16th-best (71.77 in 2018-19)
- In 2019-20, had seven of his 24 rounds in the 60’s, shooting 66 four times
- 2017 NCAA runner-up
- 2017 honorable mention All-American; 2018 All-Central Region
TAMARA KUYKENDALL, Arkansas, Women’s Track & Field
Major: Educational Studies
- Honors graduate, Educational Studies with 3.788 GPA
- President of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee
- Champions List: Spring 2017, Fall 2018, Fall 2019
- AD’s List: Spring 2018, Spring 2019; Razorback Honor Roll: Fall 2016, Fall 2017
- NCAA Outdoor Championships bronze medalist (4×100-meter relay), 2019
- First leg of 4x100m relay which set Arkansas record (42.65), ranks as 7th fastest school all-time
- NCAA Outdoor Qualifier (100m), 2019
- Competed in SEC Indoor Championships, 2018, 2019, 2020
- Competed in SEC Outdoor Championship, 2018, 2019
- SEC Honor Roll, 2017-18, 2018-19; SEC First Year Honor Roll, 2016-17
- Career-best times of 7.47 (60m), 11.45 (100m), 23.66 (200m)
- Ranks eighth in 100 meters on Arkansas all-time list