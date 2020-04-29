Overstreet And Kuykendall Named SEC McWhorter Award Nominees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mason Overstreet (men’s golf) and Tamara Kuykendall (women’s track and field) are the University of Arkansas’ 2020 nominees for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes. The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 14 SEC institutions.

The Southeastern Conference will name the 2020 recipients of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship on May 26. The SEC provides the league’s male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.

Highlights of Arkansas’ nominees include:

MASON OVERSTREET, Arkansas, Men’s Golf

Major: Sport Management

Cumulative GPA of 3.886 in sport management

2019 SEC Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District

SEC Honor Roll in 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17 (First Year)

In seven semesters, has posted a perfect 4.0 four times to earn Chancellor’s List and earned Dean’s List (3.75-3.99 GPA) three times (only four career “B’s”)

Career scoring average of 72.04 ranks 2nd on the school’s all-time list

His 459 career birdies rank third on the school’s career list and his 13 eagles ties for first on the school’s career list

2019-20 scoring average of 71.46 ranks seventh on the school’s single-season list … He also has the eighth-best, single-season scoring average in school history (71.52 in 2017-18) and the 16th-best (71.77 in 2018-19)

In 2019-20, had seven of his 24 rounds in the 60’s, shooting 66 four times

2017 NCAA runner-up

2017 honorable mention All-American; 2018 All-Central Region

TAMARA KUYKENDALL, Arkansas, Women’s Track & Field

Major: Educational Studies