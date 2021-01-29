Outstanding Running Back Class in Arkansas in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — If anyone is needing a running back in the Class of 2022 check on some prospects in Arkansas.

There’s some very talented running backs in the state’s junior class. Here’s a closer look at five with all holding multiple offers. They are listed in random order.

James Jointer, 6-1, 210, Little Rock Parkview

Combines good size and speed. Coach Brad Bolding calls him “an elite running back” which is a very fair description.

Offers: Arkansas, Arizona State, Michigan State, Florida State, Bowling Green, Arkansas State, UAB, Virginia, Virginia Tech, UTSA, North Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Colorado State, Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Tennessee State, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisville, New Mexico and Utah.

Travelle Anderson, 6-0, 190, Gosnell

This speedy running back rushed 173 times for 1,189 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 11 passes for 160 yards.

Offers: Colorado State, Arkansas State, Liberty, North Texas, Kansas and UCA.

Daryl Searcy Jr., 6-0, 210, Joe T. Robinson

With Hunter Smith off to college Searcy will get a chance to be the feature back for the Senators now. The speedy Searcy doubles at running back and linebacker. As junior, rushed 76 times for 365 yards and five touchdowns. Caught five passes for 36 yards. On defense, finished with 30 tackles, 17 solo, for for loss, two sacks and one interception.

Offers: Arkansas State, Memphis and North Texas.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️2022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@DarylSearcyJR

Daryl Searcy Jr RB 6’0” 210lb 4.5 laser 40! 8ypc.

Big strong runner and may be the fastest kid on the team! Offers from Memphis North Texas, Astate, https://t.co/bv9Vl7dznP — Coach Brian Maupin (@BMop25) December 18, 2020

Joseph Himon, 5-10, 180, Pulaski Academy

Helped lead the Bruins to the Class 5A state championship and undefeated season. Rushed 189 times for 1,925 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 80 passes for 1,068 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Returned four kickoffs for 32 yards.

Offers: Miami (Fla.), Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, SMU, UCA, South Dakota State, Louisville and New Mexico.

Junior Season. (State Champs)

•2993 total yards

•1925 rushing yards

•32 TDshttps://t.co/2SdZr71rEx pic.twitter.com/ceA3XMy34r — Joseph R. Himon II (@JosephHimon) December 13, 2020

Isaiah Broadway, 6-0, 200, Sylvan Hills

Played at Lancaster (Texas) High School last year. Before an injury, he rushed 12 times for 203 yards and four touchdowns. He played two years at Lewisville (Texas) Hebron before that. Is a four-star recruit with one recruiting service. Moved to Sylvan Hills two weeks ago.

Offers: UCA, Washington State, UConn, Houston, SMU, Cincinnati, Utah, Baylor, New Mexico, North Texas, William & Mary and Illinois State.