Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After two days of the Fayetteville Regional, only two teams remained, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon Ducks.

Arkansas chose to start Razorback ace, Chenise Delce, for the third time this weekend.

Arkansas would strike first off a Rylin Hedgecock sac fly. However, the Ducks would come out swinging in the 1st inning. Ariel Carlson, would score one Duck off a single to left.

But then KK Humphreys would go yard to center scoring three more, putting Oregon up 4-1.

After going scoreless in the second, Razorbacks with a runner a first and second would bring Hannah Gammill up to the plate.

Gammill who has been a start defensively this weekend, connects with the third pitch and put it in the berm. The three-run shot tied the game at 4.

Oregon was able to muscle in another run in the bottom of the 4th off a single which scored Kyla Morris from third. This pushed the game to the 5th inning where the Ducks had a one-run lead.

The Ducks would then extend their lead after a home run off relief pitcher Callie Turner. Turner who was then pulled for Hannah Camenzind after letting the lead slip to 7-4. Nonetheless, the first batter Camenzind faced was able to drop on in left for a double scoring two more. An error the Hogs would score another.

But, the final nail in the coffin would be a three-run home run from Ariel Carlson to run rule the Hogs.

Final score in the Razorbacks final game of the season 14-4.