One Razorback Selected to ESPN’s Midseason All-America Team

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Arkansas Media Relations Office.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams has been selected to the ESPN midseason All-America team as a defensive end as selected by Mark Schlabach.

Williams is in his first season at Arkansas having previously played at Missouri.

End: Tre WilliamsArkansas

The Missouri transfer has been a big part of the Hogs’ revival under second-year coach Sam Pittman. The fifth-year senior is tied for the FBS lead with 21 quarterback pressures and leads the Razorbacks with four sacks to go with 15 tackles and 4½ tackles for loss. He was at his best in a 20-10 upset of No. 7 Texas A&M with two sacks and three quarterback hurries.

The team consists of seven SEC players. In addition to Williams, Alabama placed three on the team, Georgia two and Kentucky one.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter