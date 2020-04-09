One-on-One with Jimmy Dykes

It’s hard to believe that less than one month ago, the SEC Men’s basketball tournament was cancelled. That was the beginning of what turned out to be a complete shutdown of all sports. And Jimmy Dykes was there as it all unfolded.

The ESPN Analyst says he was standing on the court at Bridgestone Arena when he got the news.

“Kentucky was just finishing up their practice around 10:30 that morning,” says Dykes. “The news came across on my phone from the producers. Coach John Calipari got it about the same time. I listened to him gather up his guys, tell them they were going to get their things, go back to the hotel, pack, get back to Lexington and get ready for the NCAA Tournament. In about 3-4 hours the NCAA Tournament was cancelled as well.”

Like many other sports fans, Dykes is now left wondering what would’ve happened in The Big Dance. Saying, “it’s been a surreal time for me to sit back and watch and kind of wonder what would’ve happened in that NCAA Tournament.”

While we don’t know exactly when sports will start back up again, Dykes is looking forward to seeing Arkansas legend, Eddie Sutton, be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dykes says he spoke with Sutton on Saturday after the announcement was made official. “He’s not in the position to really communicate very well but he listened. I told him that I wouldn’t be where I am today with ESPN if it wasn’t for coach Sutton being in my life, giving me a chance to be a part of his team.”

Looking back on what he learned from playing for Coach Sutton, Dykes says he’ll always remember the three D’s. “Dedication, discipline and defense. It’s carried over into my life. How I view the game, how I describe the game, and how I see it as an analyst, as a coach.”

Dykes also added that Sutton never played favorites. He says, “The one things that stood out to me was that I wasn’t a high producing player, I didn’t get to play a lot of minutes. But he coached me just as hard and held me just as accountable as the Darrell Walker, Alvin Robertson, Joe Kleine, All-American type players.”

Lastly, we spoke with Dykes about his new book ‘Film Doesn’t Lie’.

Dykes says, “It’s such a surreal time in our country right now and a good time to read a book. I’ve been blessed with a lot of good feedback on it from more than just coaches and that makes my heart feel really good about it.”

Although the title of the book is a sports reference, Dykes says it’s about much more than that.

“In the coaching world that I’ve lived in, seems like my entire life, when you put that game film on and watch it back, the truth of who you are is revealed on that film.”

In the book, Dykes reveals conversations he’s had with players and coaches over the years. He then takes the topic of that discussion and transitions it to, “what does God say about this in our life,” says Dykes. He adds, “It’s a book that really challenges the heart of the reader to a more authentic walk with God.”