OMAHA, NE. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pat McEvoy is the manager at Rocco‘s Pizza and Cantina, located right across from Charles Schwab Field.

In 2018 he felt he needed to come up with a better way to get fans involved in the action.

The answer, a shot competition. One that goes the entire length of the College World Series. He’s calling the World Series of Shots.

Over the last several years, it’s grown even more than he could’ve ever imagined.

That was until Arkansas came in 2019 and set the gold standard.

“You know Arkansas is the first big one where they bought 868 shots, we thought this is incredible; we hadn’t seen anything more than two or three hundred. We thought this was absolutely incredible; we had seen nothing like it; there is no way this can’t be beaten,” says McEvoy.

However, that was until Mississippi State came in in 2021 and did nearly four times that.

“They came in here and said we’re going to win or lose in the stadium, but we’re going to win here at Rocco’s. This is going to be a Mississippi State thing. It was really cool to see,” says McEvoy.

The record to beat now is 29 hundred shots.

“That’s cool, Mississippi State you had your year because they all think it’s unbeatable; they think there’s no chance anybody’s ever touching the record. But we think this year they might,” says McEvoy.

McEvoy says if any school from this College World Series is going to do it, he’s got his money on the state, which didn’t have the opportunity last year.

“I’ve been to Baum Walkers, I just sat in the hog pen, I’ve put on the beat hat, I’ve done the 2-hour rally; I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” says McEvoy.