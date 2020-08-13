Oliva Pinto Wins; Perico Falls in Rd of 32 at U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore. – Arkansas junior Segundo Oliva Pinto won his Round of 32 match Thursday, defeating McClure Meissner 2&1, and will turn around to face Tyler Strafaci in the Round of 16 later today at the 2020 USGA U.S. Amateur Championship, held at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Fellow Razorback junior Julian Perico had his run end with a 2&1 loss to Strafaci in the Round of 32.

The Round of 16 matches will be broadcast on Peacock TV (free streaming service) from 5-6 pm (CT) and on the Golf Channel from 6-8 pm (CT).

Oliva Pinto raced out to a 3-up lead over Meissner thanks to an eagle on the par-5, 3rd hole and winning the 6th and 9th holes with pars. Meissner worked his deficit down to one by winning the 10th and 16th holes with birdies. Oliva Pinto answered with a birdie on the 399-yard, par-4 17th hole to close out the match with the 2&1 victory.

Perico’s match saw Strafaci catch fire late to pull out the 2&1 win. Perico opened the match by winning the first hole only to see Strafaci knot the match with a birdie on the second hole. Perico won the 6th and 10th holes to hold a 2-Up advantage. However, Strafaci went eagle, birdie, eagle on holes 11, 12 and 13, respectively, to take a 1-Up lead. The pair tied the 14th and Perico won the 15th hole with a par to square the match. Strafaci then posted birdies to win the 16th and 17th holes for the 2&1 decision.

Remaining US Amateur Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 13 (Round of 16 matches)

Friday, Aug. 14 (Quarterfinal matches)

Saturday, Aug. 15 (Semifinal matches)

Sunday, Aug. 16 (36-hole championship match)

