FAYETTEVILLE — Jones College (Miss.) cornerback Cedrick Beavers was among the four official visitors to Arkansas this weekend.

Beavers, 5-10, 170, committed to Ole Miss on Aug. 1 and took an official to Oxford last weekend. This weekend he got to see what the Razorbacks have to offer.

“The visit went pretty good actually,” Beavers said. “I enjoyed myself down here.”

What was the highlight of the trip?

“Playing Top Golf with some of the coaches,” Beavers said.

Beavers talked about the atmosphere and vibe he got during his visit.

“Me being here I saw the fans really enjoy the players around here and the coaches really care about the players,” Beavers said.

You are committed to Ole Miss, but what did this do for Arkansas’ chances?

“It boosted the chances a lot actually,” Beavers said.

If Beavers chooses Arkansas Coach Marcus Woodson will be one of the reasons. Beavers talked about Woodson and the Arkansas coaches.

“They’re coming real hard at me especially Coach Woodson,” Beavers said. “Coach Woodson is my guy. He’s a great dude.”

Beavers said if he chooses Arkansas it will be in part because of the “better opportunities” there. With his pledge to Ole Miss and the visit to Arkansas when will a final decision come?

“Probably by this weekend,” Beavers said.

In 2023, he played in nine games. Beavers finished with 33 tackles, 20 solo, three interceptions, a trio of pass breakups and blocked a kick.