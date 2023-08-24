By Drake Priddy

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Florida graduate transfer Joshua Braun was one of the first names to enter the transfer portal.

Braun pledged his commitment to the University of Arkansas on the same day of the portal opening on December 5, 2022. Braun, 6-6, 341, is a former four-star recruit out of Live Oak, Florida. During his recruitment process, Braun received an abundance of power five scholarship offers, but there was one coach that stood out the most. That coach was none other than former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

The relationship between the two eventually led Braun to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs in 2019. Unfortunately for Braun, Pittman would take the Arkansas job shortly after his commitment. He would eventually decommit from Georgia and commit to Florida.

Braun went on to play in 26 games in three years at Florida, mostly playing guard. Braun has always wanted to play for Pittman, so the choice to choose Arkansas was easy.

“Yeah, I mean coming out of high school I wanted to play for Coach Pittman,” said Braun. “So I knew that if the situation ever arose that I would need to enter the transfer portal, most likely I would end up playing for Coach Pittman.”

The transition to Arkansas has gone well for Braun. After sitting behind transfers in Florida, Braun is taking on his transfer role seriously, making sure he fits in with the Arkansas culture.

“My three years at Florida, I played behind two transfers — Stewart Reese and O’Cyrus Torrence,” said Braun. “I was able to learn from them how to transition to a new space while still achieving your goals, not to step on any toes and fit into a culture that was already established. When I got here, I really just wanted to know my role and fulfill that role to the best of my abilities.”

Braun’s believes he fits best at guard but understands a versatile lineman sees the game through a different lens.

“I mean just given my size. Yeah I’m 6-6, but I’m also 340, so that is better suited for the interior,” said Braun. “I was always told as an offensive lineman you need to be able to play both sides of the ball, and if you’re a guard, you either need to be able to snap or move out to tackle. And if you’re a tackle, you need to learn how to play guard. Just getting the reps at tackle whenever we can just helps me sharpen my game…”

Braun will be the starting right guard, but as stated before he is a well-rounded offensive lineman. Braun brings SEC experience to the Arkansas offensive line and is already seen as a leader in the locker room.

Braun and Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, when they face Western Carolina at 2 p.m. in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.