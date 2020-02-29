Oklahoma Hands Arkansas First Loss of Season, 6-3

Arkansas and Oklahoma battled in the Shriners College Classic on Friday with the Sooners escaping with a 6-3 victory.

The game was tightly contested until the Sooners broke it open with three runs in the bottom of the seventh breaking a 3-3 tie. All three runs scored by OU in the seventh were unearned.

It did mark the first time all season Arkansas trailed in a game. The Sooners took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when right fielder Brady Harlan scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of left fielder Trent Brown.

Oklahoma moved the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third when center fielder Tanner Tredaway scored an unearned run off Connor Noland when designated hitter Brady Lindsly grounded out to second base.

The Razorbacks took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning. Second baseman Robert Moore lifted a two-run home run over the fence in right field with Cole Austin on to tie it at 2. Jacob Nesbit, Arkansas’ third baseman, broke the tie the very next at bat. He hit one over the fence in left field to give the Hogs a 3-2 lead. Moore and Nesbit went back-to-back in the eight- and nine-hole spots.

Lindsly tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when he sent one over the fence off Noland. The Arkansas sophomore went 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, allowing three runs, two earned and fanned five while allowing no walks.

Arkansas mounted a rally in the top of the ninth with Moore and pinch-hitter Zach Gregory reaching on walks. Gregory had pinch hit for Braydon Webb. Oklahoma reliever Jason Ruffcorn got Heston Kjerstad to hit into a double play though to end the game.

The Hogs also used Kevin Kopps, Marshall Denton, Zack Morris and Peyton Pallette out of the bullpen. Arkansas’ pitchers allowed six runs on 10 hits and the Hogs committed two errors that proved costly.

Arkansas also had 10 hits in the game. Wyatt Olds (3-0) got the win with Ruffcorn notching the save. Kopps (0-1) took the loss.

The Hogs will take on Texas Saturday night at 7 p.m.