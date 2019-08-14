O’Grady Injured in Practice, Set for Surgery Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Outstanding senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady was injured in practice and now he’s set to undergo surgery.

For those of you who thought this was behavior related, that’s not the case. Had a very minor setback today in practice. Going to have surgery tomorrow and I’m praying it goes smooth. I’ll forever be thankful for the plan God has for me. Should be back healthy in a few weeks.🙏🏽 — Cheyenne OGrady (@OhMyGrady85) August 14, 2019

As a junior, O’Grady caught 30 passes for 400 yards and six touchdowns. That came despite missing the first two games suspended and then not catching a pass until the Texas A&M game in Week 5.

O’Grady was challenged by Chad Morris last week, but this week Morris heaped praise on O’Grady for the way he has responded to some adversity.

Arkansas opens the season on Aug. 31 against Portland State. Then they go to Ole Miss before returning home for Colorado State and San Jose State games.

Arkansas has some other tight ends on the team including senior Chase Harrell, true freshman Hudson Henry, junior Grayson Gunter, junior walk-on Blake Kern and senior walk-on Trey Purifoy.