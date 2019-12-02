Offensive Lineman at Arkansas Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Silas Robinson has entered the transfer portal.

Robinson, who is from Yoakam (Texas) High School, was committed to SMU before Chad Morris left for Arkansas. He then switched his commitment from the Mustangs to Arkansas.

Robinson, 6-4, 306, spent time at both center and offensive guard in practice. He was rated a three-star recruit out of high school.

His father, Bo, is the head coach at Yoakum and played at the University of Texas.

Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 10 and Arkansas’ still searching for his replacement.