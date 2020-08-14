Offensive Line Recruiting in Arkansas Producing Strong Results With 11 Power 5 Offers Already Extended

FAYETTEVILLE — When the University of Arkansas hired Sam Pittman to be its head football coach few doubted the offensive line play would immediately improve.

A bit of good news for Pittman and other recruiters the state of Arkansas has some big offensive linemen who are already drawing Power 5 scholarship offers. Pittman and the Hogs have offered three in the state.

Here’s a look at the 11 offensive linemen in Arkansas who hold a Power 5 offer(s).

Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, Wynne (2021) — Already committed to the Razorbacks. Was outstanding in San Antonio this past January competing against many of the nation’s best defensive linemen. Big-time get for Pittman and the Hogs. I rank him the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas in 2021.

Josh Street, 6-6, 285, Bentonville (2021) — Will play at Bentonville this fall after spending his earlier career at Danville. Kansas and Maryland are Power 5 offers for him. He will handle the move up in classification and competition with ease. Very talented.

E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, Joe T. Robinson (2022) — How good is he? He was offered by Alabama when in the ninth grade. Son of former Razorback Elliott Harris. This kid is big-time and key target of Pittman and Brad Davis. Long list of Power 5 offers.

Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 290, Maumelle (2022) — Much like Harris, this kid is a big-time player. He is very big and should be complete offensive lineman in college. Has the size, intelligence and ability to dominate a game. Arkansas and many others have offered. Another key recruit for Pittman.

Brooks Edmonson, 6-4, 285, Bryant (2022) — Holds an offer from Kansas. Saw him at the Monster Camp in Maumelle earlier this summer. His size is legit. Should be able to play tackle at next level, but might be better at guard.

Timothy Dawn Jr., 6-5, 270, Camden Fairview (2022) — Arizona State and Kansas are Power 5 offers already out there for him. Some in Camden compare him to former Fairview offensive lineman Stacy Wilkins who is now at Oklahoma.

Mark Welch, 6-3, 275, Camden Fairview (2022) — Also saw him at Monster Camp this summer. Kansas has offered. He and Dawn should combine to give Fairview a talented offensive line.

Tederian Blair, 6-4, 305, Gosnell (2022) — A prospect I haven’t seen in person yet, but hoping to early in the fall. Kansas is a Power 5 offer and good thing about him he can play guard or center.

Brock Burns, 6-3 1/2, 285, Ozark (2022) — Saw him at a Junior Day at Arkansas earlier in the year. He has grown even more since then. He has committed to Kansas. The Jayhawks identified him early and jumped on him gaining a pledge before others came in.

Chase Jessup, 6-5, 287, Lake Hamilton (2022) — I really like this lineman. Saw him at Monster Camp and felt he was probably the No. 2 offensive lineman there behind only Chamblee, who was clearly No. 1. He had no offers at the time, but since have added Kansas, Vanderbilt and UCA. Someone will get a steal here. This kid can play at any level.

Will Moss, 6-3, 293, DeWitt (2023) — With Moss present at DeWitt that will assure recruiters continue to come there even after 2022 tight end Dax Courtney heads to Arkansas. I saw Moss at the Monster Camp and he has a chance to be a good one. Depending on how tall he can get maybe guard is his best future position. Kansas has offered, but more will follow.

Bonus One

Carson Williams, 6-4, 285, Fordyce (2022) — His brother is a standout offensive lineman for ULM. He holds an offer from ULM and may end up there, but the Power 5 schools are missing the boat if they don’t give him a very long look. Williams helped Fordyce to a state championship as a sophomore and can play center, guard or tackle. A natural fit at center.

The Class of 2023 has some other offensive linemen who will start to emerge assuming the season is played this fall. No school camps this summer has prevented some of them from already gaining offers.