“Obviously that didn’t go very well,” Diamond Hogs crushed 16-1 by Alabama

The top-ranked Arkansas baseball team was stunned on Friday night as Alabama defeated the Razorbacks 16-1 in the SEC opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Diamond Hogs allowed ten runs in the second inning, the most they’ve allowed all season in a single frame.

Peyton Pallette got the start for Arkansas, but only lasted 1.0 IP, recording two hits, four earned runs and three walks. Patrick Wicklander impressed out of the bullpen, throwing 5.1 IP, allowing three hits, one earned run and striking out six batters.

Christian Franklin scored the lone run for Arkansas on a solo homerun in the second inning.