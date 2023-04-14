By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Former Springdale Har-Ber star and North Texas junior-transfer Tylor Perry wrapped up his unofficial visit to Arkansas on Friday evening, and he described it in glowing terms.

“Had a very good visit,” Perry told Hogville on Friday evening. “Muss (Head Hog Eric Musselman) is a really good guy.”

Perry (5-11 combo guard) said he and the Arkansas coaching staff mutally agreed he would work well as a Hog.

“Yes sir I do,” Perry said of being a fit with Musselman and the Razorbacks. “And they (Hog coaches) want me to come in and be me. Of course I have to earn it but they are in need of a point guard who can come in and make a difference and stretch the floor, and they think I can.”

Following his visit, he tweeted four photos in different poses wearing the Hogs’ uniform with the caption: “Woo Pig Sooie!!! #notcommitted”

Perry arrived for his visit at 9 a.m. CT and spent the day with Arkansas’ coaching staff and touring the facilities before wrapping things up around 6 p.m. CT.

“I visited all the stadiums (on campus),” Perry said. “Did a photo shoot which I am about to post and then had meetings with academic people and Muss and his staff.”

Asked if he has a timeframe for a decision, Perry said: “Not yet.”

Sources have told Hogville on multiple occasions that Perry is a recruiting priority for the Hoop Hogs coaching staff.

In an interview with Hogville on Monday, April 10, Perry said he was looking forward to a face-to-face meeting with Musselman on his upcoming visit.

“Getting to speak to Muss for the first time in person!,” Perry said. “And the rest of the staff. Figuring out the plan they have for me over the next year. And seeing my old peeps (friends) in Fayetteville.”

Almost immediately after entering the transfer portal, Perry said he heard from Musselman.

“It’s been good,” Perry previously told Hogville regarding his Arkansas recruitment. “Had really good talks with the whole staff. I’ll be on a zoom with them here soon and like I said I’ll be on campus in a couple weeks.”

Perry is considering a host of other high-major schools including Alabama, Florida, Baylor, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss. He has also been contacted by Tennessee, Oklahoma, Creighton, Minnesota, Stanford, and Wake Forest among others.

Perry was named Conference USA Player of the Year in 2022-23, and he earned NIT Most Outstanding Player honors after leading UNT to the prestigious postseason tournament’s championship in March.

CBS Sports on Friday, April 7, ranked Perry No. 10 on its list of the top college basketball transfer-portal prospects.

Perry started all 36 games in ’22-23 and averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.2 minutes while shooting 43.7% from the field, including 41.3% from 3 (3.1 made triples per game), and 87.2% from the free throw line.

He scored 20 or more points in 4 of UNT’s 5 NIT games, including his 20-point, 5-steal, 3-assist, 1-rebound effort in a 68-61 win over UAB in the NIT title game on March 30. He made a collective 19-of-49 from 3 (38.8%) and a combined 22-of-25 from the free throw line (88.0%) in five NIT wins over Alcorn State, Sam Houston State, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, and UAB

On the season, Perry had 14 games of scoring 20 or more points, including his career-high of 35 points (9-of-12 field goals, including 7-of-7 from 3, and 10-of-11 free throws) in a 69-54 win over San Jose State on Nov. 25.

In his two seasons at UNT, Perry started in 37 of the 67 games he played as he amassed 1,043 points, 212 rebounds, 152 assists, and 88 steals.

Perry — he played two seasons at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College before moving on for two seasons at UNT — is a first-time Division 1 transfer and will have immediate playing eligibility in ’23-24.

Perry was a star at Springdale Har-Ber before transferring to Spiro, Okla., for his senior season of high school.