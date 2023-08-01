FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen one of its commitments for the Class of 2024 decommit.

Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin four-star athlete Noreel White, 6-0, 1took to Twitter-X on Tuesday and announced his decision to decommit. It didn’t come as a surprise since this move has been rumored for several weeks.

“First off I would like to thank Coach Pittman and Coach Woodson and the Arkansas staff for believing in my abilities and trusting me since Day 1 and Fayetteville fan base and community was great. After much consideration and talks with my loved one it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Arkansas and reopen my recruitment. Arkansas will still be one of my top choices, respect my decision.”

White committed to Arkansas on March 13. The Razorbacks were recruiting him as a defensive back, but rumors have it he prefers wide receiver. Arkansas has three standouts pledged to them at wide receiver for 2024.

White a holds offers from suchs schools as Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, LSU, Southern Miss, UNLV and others.

The Razorbacks now have 16 public commitments.