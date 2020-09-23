Non-Conference Highlights for Key Arkansas Recruiting Targets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas senior running back Rakeem Boyd has garnered additional Southeastern Conference recognition by being named to the Preseason Media All-SEC Second Team, announced by the league office Thursday. Last week, Boyd was placed on the Coaches’ Preseason Second Team.

Boyd led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, totaling 1,867 career rushing yards and 10 scores in his first two seasons on the Hill. As a junior, he ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for over 100 yards in five games. The Houston, Texas native ranked fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally averaging 94.4 yards per game; in addition, Boyd’s 6.4 yards per carry ranked ninth in the conference. On just eight carries, he rushed for a career-best 185 yards against Western Kentucky, averaging 23.1 yards per attempt, including two touchdown runs of 76 and 86 yards with the latter being a career-long.