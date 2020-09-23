Non-Conference Highlights for Key Arkansas Recruiting Targets

by: Otis Kirk

Photo by Otis Kirk.

FAYETTEVILLE — COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on high school football in Arkansas, but teams are playing as many games as possible.

This has allowed some key Arkansas recruiting targets inside the state to post some non-conference highlights.

Marco Avant, Linebacker, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro, Class of 2021 (Committed to Hogs)

Isaiah Sategna, Wide Receiver, 5-11, 165, Fayetteville, Class of 2022

Kaiden Turner, Linebacker, 6-1, 217, Fayetteville, Class of 2022

James Jointer, Running Back, 6-0, 201, Little Rock Parkview, Class of 2022

JJ Hollingsworth, Defensive End, 6-4. 250, Greenland, Class of 2022 (Committed to Hogs)

Nico Davillier, Defensive End, 6-5, 275, Maumelle, Class of 2022

