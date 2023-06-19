This and More in This Week's Ask Mike

We start off this week talking Hog Football….

Q. RazorAlex88 says: Looking at our 2024 schedule I’m glad not to see Bama, Florida, or a Georgia on there anywhere. Tennessee might be a little dicey depending on how good they are….

…..On the other hand it’s like they don’t want us to play Vandy or Kentucky. I’ll take the ugly 3 being off our schedule GLADLY!

A. Yeah, I would not complain about not having Vandy on that schedule.

After back to back seasons in 2000 and 2001 of playing BOTH Bama and Georgia, It’s huge not having to play either one of them. The tougher games on that schedule are all at home.

I wouldn’t call the away schedule easy but better to play those teams on the road than Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.

Q. BloodRedHog says: Arkansas’ 2024 SEC schedule actually seems fair. Which team(s) do you think got shafted?

…..Also, does this mean the SEC is waiting until the 9-game schedule in 2025 to screw us? And what happened to the four 4-team pods? I liked that idea

A. Supposedly Oklahoma got it stuck to them but I don’t necessarily see that.

Alabama and Tennessee will be tough but they get both of those teams in Norman along with South Carolina which looks to be a program on the rise.

Road games at Auburn and Missouri are very winnable. I can think of worse places to visit than Oxford. Only LSU at Baton Rouge looks like a likely loss at this point.

Texas is a neutral site game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

So technically The sooners will have just three conference home games and four on the road.

As for Arkansas getting screwed in 2025, We’ll have to wait and see. I don’t think the 2025 schedule will be as favorable as the 2024 schedule.

I don’t see Arkansas getting Bama and Georgia in the same season. If it happens then Hunter Yurachek should take Greg Sanky behind the woodshed.

Q. Twinky275 asks: We have the schedule of teams to be played for 24, any idea on when full schedule will be posted? Any chance on Mizz NOT being our thanksgiving week game?

….No offense to Mizz, well maybe some, however, that week, in my opinion, should be a true rivalry week game. Like Playing against the Droopy Horns, A&M, or even the Boot bowl. Your thoughts??

A. No word on when the dates will be announced. Supposedly soon. The only way Mizzou-Arkansas would not be in its traditional Thanksgiving weekend spot is if Texas and Texas A&M are matched up that week which was traditional for them in the SWC days. If that happens Arkansas and LSU could end up renewing their Friday after Thanksgiving game.

Q. SCHog says: Broyles’ hiring of Lou Holtz was unorthodox.

Holtz had resigned from the 1976 Jets 13 games into the season.

He had only coached at William & Mary (3 seasons) and NC State (4 seasons)…..

…..What other candidates did Broyles interview to replace him?

And what did he perceive about Coach Holtz that led him to hire him? Did he know Coach Holtz previously? It was an excellent choice, but risky or a bit odd by today’s standards.

A. As far as I know Frank never looked at another candidate. He studied coaches all the time. He had already determined that Holtz was one of the best offensive minds in the college game during his time at North Carolina St. Holtz had moved on to the Jets. They had already had a brief conversation where Lou complained that he’d made a mistake getting out of the college game. So Frank offered him the job and Lou took it.

Q. Hawgredneck says: Imagine my surprise when I learned that the ORU kid who hit the home run to beat TCU is the son of former Razorback football player Richard Brothers. How is it that he didn’t end up at Arkansas?

A. Blaze Brothers went the JUCO route out of high school. Arkansas had a pretty good second baseman back then. You might have heard of him. Robert Moore. When Moore was drafted he was replaced by Peyton Stovall, one of the top HS 2nd basemen in the country.

As for Blaze Brothers, he spent two seasons at Crowley County Community College, moved on to Northeastern State and this season he transferred to ORU.

The kid’s is a worker and has gotten progressively better and on the big stage in Omaha he stepped up big time.

A lot of Hogs fans are pulling for ORU and loved it when Brothers and his teammates knocked off a cocky TCU team.

They lost to TCU in a one run game Sunday night so Go Golden Eagles. Hope they bounce back on Tuesday when they play TCU again.

Q. Pigsfeat wants to know: What is your guess as to which of DVH’s number 1 recruiting class actually make it to campus?

A. Van Horn believes that several of them could go pro which is why he’s been so active in the portal over the last week. He’s landed a catcher, a center fielder, a first baseman and DH and a shortstop. All hit right at .300 or better with double digit home runs. Two of them were conference freshmen of the year.

However, his top high school signee, Aidan Miller, the national home run leader from this past season is talking like he’s coming. All I can say is right now, Arkansas roster for next season is looking really good.

Q. LostinSwine says: Due to the fact that NIL is here to stay I believe the only way to curb some of the insanity of college athletics is by putting restrictions on the transfer portal. So my question is…..

…..did the chaos of the transfer portal come about due to supreme court rulings or did it come about because the NCAA just lost total control after the NIL rulings?

A. This is one thing you cannot blame on the NCAA. Instead blame states like Tennessee which had their state legislatures pass laws making NIL payment to high school athletes legal. Once that happened the NCAA was powerless because NCAA rules can not trump state laws.

That’s why many ADs across the country believe that the only answer to this nonsense is to pass federal laws which would trump state laws regulating the use of NIL money in recruiting.

The questions is, will congress take this up?

Q.Rzback wants to know: What’s the story on Grant Nelson? Alabama claims he committed to them but as of June 16th he still shows eligible in the transfer portal and he has not posted a commitment that I can find.

A. Supposedly there is a procedural issue holding up his transfer but it is expected to be resolved. I keep being told that Grant Nelson is not coming to Arkansas and Eric Musselman and his staff have moved on from that.

Q. Hogdogger says: A decision about taxes and NIL was handed down by the courts this week. i didn’t see anything about it on ESPN to explain how it affects universities. Can you help?

A. It was handed down by the IRS. It affects those fans and groups of fans forming collectives who are giving money to college athletes. According to the IRS that money is not tax deductible. There’s no way to know until some time has gone by but it’s entirely possible that this ruling will take a bite out of the money being funneled into NIL collectives. BTW the NCAA supports the IRS’s ruling on this.

Q. 3rddownpunt says: Why not pool all the NIL money into a trust fund and simply pay the players for their appearances. This would make a level playing field for all teams and players…..

….The All-American quarterback or the 3rd team defensive end would be paid the same per appearance, the more your demand the more you make.

A. I like the idea of spreading the money evenly but this plan would discriminate against non starters. I think a better plan would be to make all scholarship athletes part time employees of their school with equal payments to all of them.

Q. Tyro3 wants to know: Are students at the U of A considered residents with voting privileges in local and state elections?

A. If they are registered to vote in Washington County, yes they can vote locally.

Q. WVHogfan says: Last week you had a question complaining that Chris Bucknam did not win the national championship in track and field. If you will please explain to your audience….

…. that qualifying athletes to the national championship today is a lot more difficult than in the days of John McDonnell. I am only speculating, but were the rules changed to put a stop to the Hogs domination in track and field?

A. The rules were changed to include a regional meet before the national meet. Some say the purpose of that was to have John’s distance runners have to complete in multiple events to qualify for the national meet and therefore they would not have enough recovery time to score points in multiple events at the national championships.

But John adjusted to that and still won national championships.

The point about Bucknam is that it’s idiotic to hold him to John McDonnell’s standards. There has never been another coach like John and it’s not like you can just run out and find another one.

So if you stop comparing the two, Bucknam looks a lot better.

Q. robs4516 asks: What do you think it was about Coach McDonnell that made him so successful?

A. Two things. First, he understood the points system for winning track meets and he worked it to his advantage by recruiting athletes who could score points in multiple events. Like Mike Coley who could win the long and triple jumps at the national meet and finish second in the 200 meters and run on a sprint relay team that finished third.

Also he decided early on that his upperclassmen would play a big part in team discipline. If he had a freshmen or a transfer new to the team and the veterans didn’t think the guy was committed to the amount of work it took to score points at the national meet they could tell McDonnell about it and he would suggest to the young man that it would be best if he found another school.

Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy asks: Since we’re between seasons how about ask Mike “about Mike.” Many of us have watched you since you arrived here as a sportscaster….

…..What brought you to Arkansas initially, and did you intend to spend your entire career here?

My best friend growing up was a Razorback fan. In the md 70’s I was looking for a job that would involve daily coverage of a major college program. He suggested Arkansas. A week or so later my boss took a job as the general manager at the CBS station in Ft. Smith. I called him up and asked about covering the Razorbacks. He hire me a short time later.

I immediately felt comfortable here. I liked Fayetteville. I liked the other reporters in the Razorback media. But what really sold me was covering the ’75 Arkansas-A&M football game in Little Rock. The Razorbacks pulled off a big upset in the game. The atmosphere was electric. On the drive back to Fayetteville that night I knew that I was in the right place. In 47 seasons since then nothing has ever happened to change my mind.