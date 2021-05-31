No Surprise! Arkansas is the Number One National Seed, Host Fayetteville Regional

For the first time in school history the Arkansas Razorbacks are your SEC Tournament Champions and the number one overall national seed in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Arkansas (46-10) will host the Fayetteville Regional starting this Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks will face the four seed New Jersey Institute of Tech. at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.

The other teams in the regional are the three seed Northeastern (36-10) and two Nebraska (31-12) who will play on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN3 in the other first round game.

If the Hogs advance to the Super Regional round they will host the Fayetteville Super Regional. The Fayetteville Regional is matched up with the Ruston Regional and the 16th overall seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

La. Tech will face Rider in the opening game. Alabama will face North Carolina State in the other opening game in that regional.