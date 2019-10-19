No. 8 Soccer Wins 3-1 At No. 18 Texas A&M, Clinches SEC West

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Eighth-ranked Razorback Soccer (12-2-1, 6-1-0) gave the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (10-3-3, 4-2-1) their first home loss of the season on Friday night, 3-1. Arkansas clinched the SEC West for just the second time (1996) in program history, ensuring the Razorbacks will get a top two seed at the SEC Tournament in November.

The Razorbacks used two goals in just three minutes early in the second half to pick up the road win. In the month of October, the Razorbacks are outscoring opponents 16-2.

How It Happened

>> Bryana Hunter put a Marissa Kinsey corner on frame, allowing Anna Podojil to put it away in the 22nd-minute.

>> The Aggies found an equalizer in the 37th-minute as Jimena Lopez was able to convert on a PK.

>> Tori Cannata got on the end of a free kick from goalie Katie Lund and put away a lefty shot to the far post in the 52nd-minute.

>> Parker Goins made it 3-1 Razorbacks on a deep shot in the 55th-minute that blew past the outstretched arms of the Aggie ‘keeper.

The Run of Play

In the opening 10 minutes the Aggies were able to get four shots off, but none made their way on target. The ball eventually found Taylor Malham close to goal off a Parker Goins throw in, but the ball was knocked away in the 13th-minute. The Razorbacks couldn’t do anything with the ensuing corner.

The Razorbacks netted the first goal of the night off a shot by Podojil in the 22nd-minute. However, Texas A&M tied it up late in the second half off a PK as the teams headed to the locker room square at 1-1.

Arkansas retook the lead, scoring two goals in just three minutes early in the second half, and was able to hold out for the remainder to secure the win.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Really proud of this team. Texas A&M is such a talented and well-coached team and we knew playing at Ellis Field was a huge challenge, but we prepared well and the performance followed. We will certainly celebrate this tonight but we have a lot of goals still left to play for.”

Next Up

The Razorbacks continue road play as they travel to Auburn, Ala. to face the Auburn Tigers. First kick is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 24.