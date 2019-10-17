No. 8 Soccer Set For Top 20 Matchup Against No. 18 Texas A&M On Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Eighth-ranked Razorback Soccer (11-2-1, 5-1-0) travels to College Station, Texas to face No. 18 Texas A&M (10-2-3, 4-1-1) on Friday, Oct. 18. First kick is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Razorbacks were ranked in the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches poll on Tuesday for the first time in program history.

Match 15 Info

Opponent: No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies

Dates: Friday, Oct. 18

First Kick: 7:30 p.m. CT

Live Stats: bit.ly/2IZ0IuC

Live Stream: es.pn/2oNtAzf

Live audio: bit.ly/2MkfQ87

Texas A&M sits one spot behind the Razorbacks in the Western Division race, trailing Arkansas by just two points.

The Aggies are coming off a 1-0 win against Auburn on Sunday, Oct. 13. Texas A&M is outscoring opponents 34-9 on the season and is led by Jimena Lopez, the conference leader in total assists (12). The junior is also tied with Anna Podojil for an SEC-leading 26 points.

Last Time Out

On Oct. 10, the Razorbacks downed LSU in Baton Rouge, La. by a 4-0 score. It was the largest margin of victory against the Tigers since 1997. The Razorbacks followed that up by beating Mississippi State 6-1 on Sunday, Oct. 13. The six goals against the Bulldogs were the most against any conference foe in program history.

Quick Kicks

>> The Razorbacks are 4-9-1 all-time against Texas A&M. Arkansas downed the second-ranked Aggies in the regular season last season but fell to Texas A&M in double overtime in the SEC Championship game in 2017, 2-1.

>> In Arkansas’ three matches in October, the Razorbacks have outscored opponents 13-1.

>> The Razorbacks lead the conference in goals (42), assists (49) and points (133) this season. The Arkansas attack also ranks in the top-three nationally in all three categories.

>> The Razorback defense has put together 10 shutouts in 14 matches and has the NCAA’s fourth ranked shutout percentage (0.714). Arkansas has only allowed three goals in regulation this season.

>> Arkansas is averaging 3.00 goals scored per game compared to just 0.29 by opponents. The Razorbacks are also outshooting opponents 17.2 to 8.7 per game.

>> Anna Podojil is tied for the league lead with 10 goals on the season.

>> Parker Goins is second in total assists (9) in 2019 and third in total points (23) in the SEC.

>> Razorback ‘keeper Katie Lund is ranked seventh in the nation with a 3.15 goals against average this season.