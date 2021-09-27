No. 8 Arkansas, No. 12 Ole Miss Kickoff Time and Network Questionable For Oct. 9

FAYETTEVILLE — Both No. 8 Arkansas and No. 12 Ole Miss are undefeated entering this week and will battle in Oxford on Oct. 9 either with kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN or 2:30 on CBS.

The other game up in air is Georgia and Auburn.

Arkansas is 4-0 on the season while Ole Miss is 3-0. But both face extremely tough tests this week. Arkansas is at No. 2 Georgia while Ole Miss battles No. 1 Alabama.

Arkansas won this game last year in Fayetteville. Both Sam Pittman and Lane Kiffin are in their second year at the current schools.